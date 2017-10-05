Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

While Sean Lowe raves about wife Catherine Giudici’s “advance dishes,” their 15-month-old son, Samuel, isn’t quite as impressed with his mom’s culinary skills.

“He loves everything! Except the first time I made mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving last year he didn't like it,” Giudici, 31, recalled exclusively to Us Weekly while celebrating the launch of Bertolli’s new rustic cut pasta sauce in NYC on October 4. “I was so offended! I was like, 'Everyone loves my mashed potatoes. My son doesn't like them!'”

The former Bachelor contestant joked: “He was obviously very confused. This year he will like mashed potatoes, hopefully.”

As the little one develops his taste in cuisine, he’s also hitting adorable milestones. “He likes to run around now,” Giudici said, to which Lowe added: “He's running everywhere. He's starting to say words, which is exciting!”

While the couple, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor, “have talked” about prepping for baby No. 2, their little one isn’t aware that having a sibling is a possibility for him. “He has no idea,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “He does like the dog, though!”

The former Bachelor added: “He loves our dog, so let's hope he loves the next kid.”

While they are open to having a new addition soon, the pair are focusing on Samuel’s transition to toddlerhood for the moment. “I feel like because Samuel might jump out of his crib any day now and crawl out of it, it might be time for the big boy room,” Giudici tells Us. “That's what I've been thinking about, how to get his big boy room ready. The nursery is pretty set in case baby number two comes around any time soon but I am excited about creating a big boy room for Samuel.”

Ideally the duo would like their children to be roughly two years apart in age, as they are with their respective siblings. Notes Giudici: “We're cutting it close!”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.