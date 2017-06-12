Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Gone but never forgotten. Celebrities have taken to social media on Monday, June 12, to pay tribute to those who died in last year’s horrific attack at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub.

As previously reported, gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the LGBT nightclub on June 12, 2016. He killed 50 people — including himself — and left more than 50 injured. The massacre is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

From Mandy Moore to Chloe Grace Moretz to Lin-Manuel Miranda, several stars have shared touching posts dedicated to the lives lost.

Moore, 33, a native of Orlando, shared a photo collage of the people who were killed paired with a moving message. “Thinking of my hometown today.... One year later,” the This Is Us actress wrote on Instagram. “Never forgotten. #Pulse #orlandounited.”

Thinking of my hometown today.... One year later. Never forgotten. #Pulse #orlandounited A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Moretz, 20 — a vocal LGBT ally whose older brothers Trevor and Ethan are gay — encouraged her followers to remember the lives lost. “June 12th marks the day where just one year ago some of the most horrific events unfolded inside pulse nightclub,” she wrote on Instagram. “Let us spend our day today in mourning the loss of the 49 beautiful and innocent souls that got stolen from us in a disgusting and ignorant act of terrorism…”

June 12th marks the day where just one year ago some of the most horrific events unfolded inside pulse nightclub. Let us spend our day today in mourning the loss of the 49 beautiful and innocent souls that got stolen from us in a disgusting and ignorant act of terrorism. But all the while celebrating their time on this beautiful earth. Please get out there , go to your local pride parades and events, march your hearts out and let us all wear our rainbows with PRIDE and remember that THIS is what pride month is all about ! 🌈🌈🌈 #lovealwayswins A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

And Miranda, 37 — who memorably said, “Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love,” in a sonnet dedicated to the Pulse victims at the 2016 Tony Awards — shared similar sentiments. “A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning,” he tweeted. “Thinking about you today Orlando. Always.”

A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning.

Thinking about you today Orlando.

Always. #Pulse — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 12, 2017

Take a look at more tributes below:

One year later. Never Forget. #Pulse A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

1 yr after Orlando, let's again rmbr those we lost & put a stop 2 hate violence. #WeAreOrlando #HonorThemWithAction https://t.co/uG3ieHlLpK — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) June 12, 2017

Never forget #pulse A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Keeping in my ❤️all who lost loved ones at #PulseNightclub, all who were injured then & the 1st responders, doctors & nurses who saved lives https://t.co/8Wdnc1ouQM — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 12, 2017

My heart is with the loved ones of the 49 people killed at Pulse, the city of Orlando, & the LGBT community. #WeWillNotLetHateWin pic.twitter.com/K8BkUW2GVt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2017

I'll never forget meeting Tony Marrero. His story filled me with so much hope and so much pride. #OrlandoUnitedDay #PulseNightclub A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

