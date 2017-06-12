TOP 5

In Memoriam

Mandy Moore, Chloe Grace Moretz and More Stars Remember Pulse Shooting Victims on One-Year Anniversary

By Evan Real

Gone but never forgotten. Celebrities have taken to social media on Monday, June 12, to pay tribute to those who died in last year’s horrific attack at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub.

As previously reported, gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the LGBT nightclub on June 12, 2016. He killed 50 people — including himself — and left more than 50 injured. The massacre is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

From Mandy Moore to Chloe Grace Moretz to Lin-Manuel Miranda, several stars have shared touching posts dedicated to the lives lost.

Moore, 33, a native of Orlando, shared a photo collage of the people who were killed paired with a moving message. “Thinking of my hometown today.... One year later,” the This Is Us actress wrote on Instagram. “Never forgotten. #Pulse #orlandounited.”

Thinking of my hometown today.... One year later. Never forgotten. #Pulse #orlandounited

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Moretz, 20 — a vocal LGBT ally whose older brothers Trevor and Ethan are gay — encouraged her followers to remember the lives lost. “June 12th marks the day where just one year ago some of the most horrific events unfolded inside pulse nightclub,” she wrote on Instagram. “Let us spend our day today in mourning the loss of the 49 beautiful and innocent souls that got stolen from us in a disgusting and ignorant act of terrorism…”

And Miranda, 37 — who memorably said, “Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love,” in a sonnet dedicated to the Pulse victims at the 2016 Tony Awards — shared similar sentiments. “A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning,” he tweeted. “Thinking about you today Orlando. Always.”

Take a look at more tributes below:

One year later. Never Forget. #Pulse

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on

Never forget #pulse

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

