Fighting back. Celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg, Sophia Bush, George Takei and Kal Penn denounced Donald Trump’s Muslim ban in posts to social media, calling it everything from “shameful” to “evil” to “heartless.”



The new president signed an executive order on Friday, January 27, that temporarily stop refugees and citizens from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., as well as an indefinite ban on refugees fleeing war-torn Syria. Trump also instated a new religious test for refugees from Muslim nations, which will presumably give an advantage to Christians and other minority religions over Muslims.



“We don’t want them here,” the former Apprentice host, 70, said during a press conference, noting that his executive order was part of an extreme vetting plan to keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the country. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country, and love deeply our people.”



Facebook founder and CEO Zuckerberg, 32, used his large social media platform to share his thoughts on the ban, noting that “we are a nation of immigrants.”

“My great grandparents came from Germany, Austria and Poland,” he began his lengthy post on Friday. “[My wife] Priscilla’s parents were refugees from China and Vietnam. The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that. … We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”

Penn, 39, meanwhile, started a fundraising page for Syrian refugees, tweeting about the initiative on Saturday, January 28. Within 11 minutes, the Harold and Kumar star, who worked in the White House under President Barack Obama, let his followers know that he had already reached half of his $10,000 goal. “It's only been 11 minutes & we're halfway to the donor goal, I'm gonna set a new goal, this is awesome. #RefugeesWelcome #Resist 🇺🇸.”



And 79-year-old Star Trek alum and activist Takei made one very important point in a post to Twitter. “I hope we’re all paying attention,” he tweeted on Thursday, January 26, before the executive orders were signed.

The veteran actor shared a link to a Bloomberg article that pointed to all the countries in the Middle East not affected by the ban — which also happen to be nations that Trump has done business with in the past: Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, among others.



Along with liar,racist,misogynist,fool,infantile,sick,narcissist-with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless & evil to DT's repertoire. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 28, 2017

@kalpenn it's only been 11 minutes & we're halfway to the donor goal, I'm gonna set a new goal, this is awesome. #RefugeesWelcome #Resist 🇺🇸 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

Can't believe he's actually doing the disgusting unconstitutional things he promised to do. The Muslim ban is awful & will not be tolerated. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 28, 2017

My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/qXOapgvvF7 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 28, 2017

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

Yesterday, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, our President committed a moral atrocity cloaked in lies & fear. These are his tweets this morning. pic.twitter.com/a0onQeY7qr — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 28, 2017

WW2- USA Turned Away Thousands of Jewish Refugees Fearing That They Were Nazi Spies.



TODAY- Trump signs order banning Syrian refugees. https://t.co/NdlErBBWLd — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 27, 2017

Repost @huffpostwomen 🎨by @kimothyjoy A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:40am PST

The 9/11 attackers were from Saudi Arabia, Egypt & UAE--not the 7 nations in the immigration ban. These all do have Trump properties though. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 28, 2017

I have worked for decades on religious tolerance. @realDonaldTrump’s Muslim ban is against everything this country was founded on. Shameful. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 28, 2017

It's like we're watching history repeat itself but only half the population know how bad it turns out. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 28, 2017

Going to go out on a limb and say America was greater a week ago. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 26, 2017

