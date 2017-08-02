Ready to mingle? Chad Johnson requested emergency contraception just minutes after entering the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday, August 1.

The Bachelorette season 12 villain, 29, jokingly asked for "eight morning after pills" on the season 20 premiere of the British reality series, via the Daily Mail. His comment came after fellow reality star Jordan Davies told the housemates that he wants to sleep with comedian Helen Lederer.

"I hope so, I really hope so," Davies, 25, told actor Paul Danan while discussing his attraction to Lederer, 62. Davies later shouted at the Absolutely Famous star: "Helen, I love you!"



Johnson, meanwhile, was most recently linked to model Zoe Baron. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, he revealed, "I do have a girlfriend right now. We've been dating off and on I think two or three months, and [became] official like two weeks ago."



After telling the outlet that he made the first move, the Famously Single star added, "On a scale of one to happy, I'm happy."



Johnson made a name for himself when he vied for JoJo Fletcher's heart on The Bachelorette in 2016. He later appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, but was sent home after drunkenly wreaking havoc on set and cursing out host Chris Harrison.

