Rob & Big’s Chanel West Coast opened up about her costar Christopher “Big Black" Boykin's death on Wednesday, May 18. The rapper told E! News at OK! Magazine’s summer kick-off party that she’s still processing the reality star’s death. As previously reported, Big Black died of a heart attack on May 9 at the age of 45.

"We're all very sad that he's gone. It's super tragic," Chanel said. "He was so young and he has a little girl, which makes it even sadder.” (Boykin shares a 9-year-old daughter with ex-wife Shannon Turley.)



"I think everyone is going to remember him as such a funny guy,” she added of her former MTV costar. “He's going to keep people laughing forever in reruns to come. I think we're all going to remember him in a great way. It's just super tragic.”

Big Black’s pal Rob Dyrdek previously paid tribute to the former security guard. After the shocking news of his death, the pro skateboarder made several Instagram posts, revealing they had reconciled after a brief feud.

“My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you,” Drydek wrote on May 9. “We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart.”

