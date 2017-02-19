Hot in Hawaii! Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan looked incredibly fit and happy as they hit the beach for a romantic getaway in Hawaii on Thursday, February 16.



The married pair showed off their toned, tanned beach bodies as they goofed off in the clear waters. Dewan, 36, rocked a red-hot strapless string bikini that showed off her abs and pert derriere, while Tatum, also 36, flashed his muscles (and slight farmer’s tan!) in a pair of black swim trunks.

At one point, the Magic Mike XXL actor gave chase to his wife of eight years, swooping her up in his arms before dropping her back into the ocean.

The duo, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter Everly, have never been shy about their love for one another — sometimes to the point of TMI. In January, Tatum caught some flack for posting a black-and-white photo of his wife snoozing in the nude with her backside completely exposed.

“Nap Time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌,” he captioned the image. (The Step Up actress didn’t publicly address the image, which was presumably taken while she was fast asleep.)

And in December, it was Dewan who got candid about the couple’s life behind closed doors. “I’ve always been a very sexual person,” she told Cosmopolitan for its January 2017 issue. “We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

Last June, Tatum said during a Facebook Live interview with Cosmopolitan that the pair definitely still have a spark after all these years together. “I just lay there,” he said at the time. “I just lay down; sometimes I nap. Yeah, she’s really athletic. We get down!”

