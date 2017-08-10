When Channing Tatum stopped by a Sunoco gas station in North Carolina for an iced coffee on Tuesday, August 8, things got unexpectedly steamy.

During a Facebook Live video posted to the actor’s Facebook page, Tatum, 37, begins to chat with a store employee named Beatrice. The two engage in hilarious back and forth banter including Beatrice asking another customer if they know who Tatum is. When the customer says no, Tatum replies: “I’m the manager.”

Soon, the two put on music and begin to dance behind Beatrice’s register, with Tatum pulling out a slightly toned down version of his infamous Magic Mike moves — even briefly using a store chair as a prop.



During a dance break, Beatrice jokes “We’re gonna party, just me and you,” to which Tatum replies, "We can just start the party right now in the store.” With that, the two turn up the music even louder and continue their in-sync dance moves.

"Nothin better than a little dance party,” Tatum wrote alongside the video. "Thank you, Beatrice 🙏🏽 s/o Sunoco Racing Logan Lucky #jimmylogansrun.”

The actor recently brought the Magic Mike film franchise to the stage for a new Las Vegas show, Magic Mike Live. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Tatum revealed that his 3-year-old daughter, Everly, who he shares with wife Jenna Dewan, has seen the sexy act. "She has already been to the show," he told Extra on April 21. "She is running around here like crazy. We keep it very casual and positive around here."

