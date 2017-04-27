Best little helper ever! Channing Tatum's daughter, Everly, baked him a cake for his 37th birthday on Wednesday, April 26.

Jenna Dewan Tatum shared a pic of the sweet treat via Instagram. "Happy birthday daddy," the World of Dance host, 36, wrote alongside the photo.

Happy birthday daddy 🎂🎂 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

The dessert was topped with blue icing, pretzels and M&Ms. "I [heart] u daddy," it read. "I made this cake for you. [Love] Evie."

The mother-daughter duo went all out for the Magic Mike star, with Dewan Tatum also Snapchatting the family playing at a bowling alley.

The Witches of East End alum dropped hints about Tatum's big day during The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week. "He is so hard because every year, he ends up, he wants something, he gets it," she explained on April 25. "I'm taking him on an RV trip, and we're packing up the family and we’re going, we just don’t really even have a plan. We're not going cross-country, we're going somewhere where trees are."

