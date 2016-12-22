Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth attend the Y100's Jingle Ball 2016. Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Well, that was quick. Charlie Puth took to Twitter on Thursday, December 22, to let fans know that he is done with Bella Thorne after she posted a sentimental photo of herself and flame Tyler Posey.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crooner’s emotional rant comes just days after he was spotted kissing the former Disney star, 19, during a romantic Sunday, December 18, stroll on a Miami beach. Despite the pair’s seaside makeout session, Thorne had yet to confirm a split with Posey, 25.

Late Wednesday night, the Shake It Up alum shared a snap of herself and the Teen Wolf heartthrob embracing. “Taking a trip down memory lane,” she captioned the Twitter shot.



In response, Puth, 25, fired of a slew of heated messages aimed at Thorne. “I'm sorry. … You know who you are. … I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can't be friends … you know who you are,” he wrote. “I can't believe what I'm reading.”



Though he didn’t directly name the Duff actress, the Grammy nominee expressed sympathy for Posey in his next set of tweets. “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it,” he wrote. “I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way.”



According to Puth, Thorne told him that she and the MTV hunk — whom she began dating in September — had called it quits on their romance. “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me,” the “See You Again” singer explained. “I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this.”



When a fan reached out to the “Jersey” songstress via Twitter, suggesting that she and Posey lived together, Thorne replied, “Haha yeah and me and ty never lived together. … We just were always together. … Rumors rumors can't always believe the media.”

In a later tweet, Thorne clarified that she and Posey broke up weeks ago and stated that she and Puth are strictly platonic. "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends," she wrote.

