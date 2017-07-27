David Livingston/Getty Images; David Becker/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for DuJour

ABC’s reboot of American Idol might be closer to assembling the new judges panel. Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are reportedly edging closer to inking a deal with the network to join the revamped version of the beloved singing competition series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



While formal negations have not yet begun, Richie, 68, remains a favorite among show producers and is considered a likely addition to the panel.

Country crooner Bryan, 41, is also believed to be a likely option as ABC has a strong connection to country music and is home to the Country Music Awards.

Sources tells the magazine Puth, 25, is the least likely of the three, although his collaboration on Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” set a record as the most-watched video on YouTube with more than 2,895,915,000 views.



Show producers have limited time to make casting decisions as Idol auditions are scheduled to begin on August 17 in Florida.

ABC previously announced Katy Perry as a confirmed judge at its upfront presentation in June. The singer will reportedly be paid $25 million dollars for her contributions.



Ryan Seacrest, who hosted the original Fox series from 2002 to 2016, will return as host of the reboot.

The on-air personality, 42, who now cohosts Live! With Kelly and Ryan, is excited to bring the beloved series to his new network.

"I believe ABC is the perfect home for Idol, and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it,” he said in a statement on Thursday, July 20. “Especially Idol's best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”

