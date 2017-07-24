Charlize Theron is finally reacting to old rumors that she once was rude to Tia Mowry after a run-in at SoulCycle. The Oscar winner gave her side of the story during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 23.



Back in 2014, the Sister, Sister alum allegedly told InTouch that she was snubbed by the Atomic Blonde actress. “She wasn’t very nice to me. I said, ‘Hi,’ and she actually rolled her eyes and said, ‘Oh my God,’” Mowry, now 39, told the magazine at the time. “I wasn’t over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I’m just being honest.”

Then, Dish Nation reported that Theron, 41, was “so pissed off” that she demanded SoulCycle ban Mowry from their spin classes.

During a round of “Plead the Fifth,” Cohen recapped the rumors and asked Theron what really happened. “What a bitch,” the Monster actress joked.

“Well you can’t go by that,” Theron said of the false story. "I’m really nice at SoulCycle actually, because once my endorphins kick in I’m actually almost too friendly. I’m always touching people, like, ‘Hey!’”

She added that she doesn’t even remember seeing the The Game actress at SoulCycle. “I’m not an eye roller, but I would be like f--k off,” she said.

