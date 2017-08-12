All dogs go to heaven. Chelsea Handler has said goodbye to her dear dog Tammy after she lost her battle against kidney issues. The talk show host shared a photo of Tammy on Instagram on Friday, August 11, with a heartbreaking message saying how much she will miss her furry friend.

“I lost my bear today. She was struggling and I couldn't bear to have her fight anymore,” Handler, 42, wrote about Tammy, who frequently appeared on her Netflix show, Chelsea.

“Anyone who doesn't believe a dog changes your life has never rescued one. I only had 2 years with Tammy, but she made sure I never went to bed once without hearing her little paws mount my stairwell 2 paws at a time,” she wrote in the caption. “If my door was closed, she slept outside my room like a security guard. Dogs give you something you never knew was missing. I love you, bear. Thanks for being such a girl. I will get another dog that needs a home and it will remind me every day how much I miss you. Lub lub lub. @realtammyhandler”

A touching post announcing Tammy’s passing was also posted on the dog's own Instagram account, which has more than 19,000 followers.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must inform you of the passing of our beloved bear, Tammy. She lived life to the fullest and never let her struggles bring her down. We love you, Tammy, and we will miss you dearly. Please keep her and her mama in your thoughts and prayers tonight. Forever and always, Team Tammy 🐾💋,” read the caption on a black-and-white photo of Handler giving the dog a kiss on the nose.

Handler, who is currently in South Africa, shared a photo of a rainbow on Saturday, August 12, writing: “Rainbows are the best sign the person you loved the most is with you. #tammytime”

