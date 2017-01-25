Chelsea Handler is not interested in having President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on her show, Chelsea. During a Saturday, January 21, video interview with Variety, the 41-year-old comedian scoffed at the idea of sitting down with either the POTUS, 70, or his Slovenian-born wife, 46, for her Netflix talk show.



“No, [I would not interview Trump],” she told Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister. “No. Melania? Talk about what? She can barely speak English!”



This isn’t the first time Handler has taken aim at Melania (who speaks English, French, Italian, German, and Slovene) and her communication skills. Back in October, the E! alum — who vocally supported Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton — poked fun at the former model before the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host won the November election.

“Trump said Melania will give two or three more speeches…” Handler tweeted at the time. “Hopefully an interpreter will be present.”

The Uganda Be Kidding Me author’s comments to Variety about Melania came the afternoon after she led the Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Protesters marched for women’s rights in cities across the U.S. and all over the globe one day after Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20. Many demonstrators — including Handler and other celebrities such as Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Cher and Ashley Judd — participated in the rallies to denounce the real estate tycoon and his plan to defund Planned Parenthood.

“No one has any right to tell us what to do with our bodies. That is not OK. You get off of your religious bullsh--t, you know, soapbox. I am my own person. No man gets to tell me what to do with my body. No one! Not your husband, not your politician,” she told Variety during the politically charged discussion. “Why would somebody I don’t know tell me what I can do? This is America, so that is a real issue. People who have nowhere to go go to Planned Parenthood. I went there through my teenage years. It’s not just about abortions. It’s about birth control. You don’t want us to have abortions and you don’t want us to have birth control? What do you think’s gonna happen there?”



As previously reported, Handler revealed last year that she had two abortions when she was 16 years old. Asked what she would say to Trump if she had the opportunity to speak with the new president, the New Jersey native said she would tell the business mogul to “F--k off!," adding, “I mean, ugh, gross! He is the grossest — physically, emotionally, mentally.”



