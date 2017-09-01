Good to go! Cher gave Kim Kardashian her seal of approval two days after the reality star emulated the pop icon on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.



“❤️ This pic. Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of 😉🚬. My Little Armenian🌟,” the “Believe” singer, 71, tweeted on Thursday, August 31, to a fan who thanked Kim for honoring her. “Sister did us both Proud 🙌🏻.”



CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Kardashian shared the tweet on her feed later that day, writing to her idol Cher, “I love you!!!!”

For the September 2017 issue of the magazine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, echoed the Goddess of Pop. (The duo are pals and recently spent time together at the Los Angeles premiere for The Promise in April.)

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” the social media maven told the magazine of the Grammy winner. “To think that she was wearing sheer dresses in the ‘70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Just like Cher, Kardashian makes no apologies for her sexy style. “At the end of the day I still have to be me. If doing sexy shoots makes me feel confident, then I’m OK with it,” she continued. “That might not be appropriate for some people and there’s a time and a place. There’s certain things I’ll show my kids and certain things I won’t show my kids. But generally I am OK with it. In moderation.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!