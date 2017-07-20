TOP 5

Rihanna, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington’s Death

By Sierra Marquina
Shocked and heartbroken. A bevy of stars including Rihanna, Chance the Rapper and Hayley Williams took to social media to mourn the death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington on Thursday, July 20. 

According to TMZ, the singer died in an apparent suicide by hanging at a private residence in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles. His body was reportedly discovered just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 20. He was 41.

Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda confirmed his death on Twitter, writing: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

“Artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness,” Hayley Williams added on Twitter. “… & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans.”

Chance the Rapper also took to social media, tweeting: “RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾.”

Rihanna took to Instagram to praise the late singer. “😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live!” She captioned a photo of Bennington performing. “Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark.”

Bennington was close friends with late singer Chris Cornell, whose death was ruled a suicide by hanging in May. Bennington was found dead on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support. 

