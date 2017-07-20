Shocked and heartbroken. A bevy of stars including Rihanna, Chance the Rapper and Hayley Williams took to social media to mourn the death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington on Thursday, July 20.



According to TMZ, the singer died in an apparent suicide by hanging at a private residence in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles. His body was reportedly discovered just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 20. He was 41.

Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda confirmed his death on Twitter, writing: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

“Artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness,” Hayley Williams added on Twitter. “… & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans.”

Chance the Rapper also took to social media, tweeting: “RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾.”

Rihanna took to Instagram to praise the late singer. “😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live!” She captioned a photo of Bennington performing. “Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark.”

Bennington was close friends with late singer Chris Cornell, whose death was ruled a suicide by hanging in May. Bennington was found dead on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

R.I.P Chester Bennington

My thoughts are with his family & friends today

He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet pic.twitter.com/abS1e4t3Oi — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2017

... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

