Chester Bennington’s ex-wife, Samantha Bennington, took to Facebook on Wednesday, August 23, to slam the handling of the late singer’s private funeral.

As previously reported, the Linkin Park singer died on July 20 from suicide at the age of 41. Samantha was married to Chester from 1996 to 2005 and they shared a son, Draven. Chester married Talinda Bentley in 2005 and they had three kids together. Bennington also had two children from a previous relationship.

"I'm so disgusted on so many levels!" Samantha wrote on Facebook of the private gathering that was attended by nearly 500 of the late performer’s friends and family. "There were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone's life into only 12 years that's what you get!”

"My son & I have not had the opportunity to speak not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere,” she continued. “Dra was never treated equally by T & never wanted to go there because of that… Oh thanks for not honoring the one wish my son had by sharing his prayer with his siblings & throwing the rose quarts [sic] into the ocean with him… Thank you for not giving me or my 31 guests any knowledge of we're the ‘after bowling celebration was’ oh & your phone calls hours later wondering were we were lmfao still never mentioned where to go, name of place or address, it was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral & their characters."

Following the private service, Linkin Park announced on Tuesday, August 22, that they will have a public event in their bandmates honor.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring if love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time,” the band’s official Twitter account posted on Tuesday, August 22. “The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.”

“We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory,” continued the band, which is made up of Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell. "And look forward to sharing details with you soon."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!