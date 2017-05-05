Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Not exactly a birthday gift. Chris Brown was reportedly served with a restraining order from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran at his birthday party on Friday, May 5. According to TMZ, the "Loyal" singer was served as he was leaving his birthday bash at Groove nightclub in Texas.

The papers reportedly came after multiple attempts were made to serve Brown with the protective order.

In February, Tran filed legal documents against the rapper, claiming he threatened to kill her and alleging that he had beaten her up in the past. According to TMZ, she claimed that Brown allegedly punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down stairs.

Brown’s court date has been set for later this month.

