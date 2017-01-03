Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The first beef of 2017. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy got into a feud on social media on Monday, January 2, over Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

The fight ignited after the "Crank That" rapper, 26, liked a photo of Tran, 28, on Instagram. "Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n---a a bitch," Soulja Boy wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

"Aye @chrisbrown pull up n---a I'll knock yo Bitch Ass out," he continued. "F--k @chrisbrown. That n---a @chrisbrown better not tweet s--t with his p--sy ass. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F--k n---a. Fruits!"

Soulja Boy then brought up Brown's tumultuous relationship with ex Rihanna as well as his previous legal trouble. "Chris Brown think he hard cuz he hit a woman," the rapper tweeted. "And jumped a fan at his house party on New Years lmao u can't fight Bitch do that s--t to me."

Brown, 27, responded on Instagram with a series of videos and memes poking fun at his nemesis. In one, Brown mentioned his 2-year-old daughter, Royalty, saying, "Happy New Year! Royalty is 2 and has 5 times more money than Soulja Boy already. I'd be mad too."

The "Grass Ain't Greener" singer also slammed Soulja Boy for dragging Rihanna, 28, into the spat, saying, "This s--t is beneath me. I want to bring black people together, but you gotta get your ass whooped, my n---a. Because at the end of the day, what's the first joke you had? The Rihanna joke, my n---a? I was 17. I'm 27 now. You can get a grown man ass whoopin'."

The feud continued on Tuesday, January 3, when Tran responded, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post: "First off this drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense. We just brought in a new year and this is what we doing?? ... This isn't cool or funny.. it's draining.. not just for me.. but for everyone. There's so much more out there in life then 'twitter beefs.' ... I been chillen.. working.. eating my veggies.. hitting these squats and minding my own business and that's exactly how I want to keep it."

Moments later, Brown replied to his ex's post, writing, "NOONE ASKED FOR THIS OPINION!!! IT AINT OVER YOU!! GIRL KEEP THE FAME YOU GOT AND STAY CLASSY! ... IM SO SICK OF N---AS COMING AT ME LEFT AND RIGHT AND NOW SHE WANNA CHIME IN. NOBODY GIVES A F—K. ... ALL YOUR FRIENDS ARE YOUR FRIENDS BECAUSE YOU WAS CHRIS BROWNS GIRL! AND THE OTHER FRIENDS YOU STILL TALK TO.... I F--KED. So advice from bitches that had my d--k in they mouth is really not informative!"

And just when we thought it was over, Soulja Boy chimed in again, tweeting, "F--k Chris brown. Bitch ass n---a ain't nothing but a woman I wish he hit my sister like he did Rihanna I would beat his ass. The difference between me and Chris is I shot a N---a before. And he hit a woman before. We not the same."

Brown and Tran dated on and off for four years until March 2015, when the model called it quits after finding out the singer had fathered his daughter, Royalty, with another woman while they were together.

