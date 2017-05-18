TOP 5

Chris Cornell Dead at 52: Elton John and More Celebrities React

By Stephanie Webber
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 25, 2014 in New York City. Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52. The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman passed away on Wednesday, May 17, hours after performing at a sold-out show in Detroit.

Cornell's representative, Brian Bumbery, called the death "sudden and unexpected" in a statement to CNN. "His wife, Vicky, and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause," the statement read. "They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

The Seattle, Washington, native is survived by Vicky and three children. Celebrities paid tribute to the late star following the news on social media.

"Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man," Elton John tweeted.

Gavin Rossdale added: "“I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK. GREAT MAN. GREAT BAND. GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX."

Read more reactions below: