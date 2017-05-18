Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52. The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman passed away on Wednesday, May 17, hours after performing at a sold-out show in Detroit.

Cornell's representative, Brian Bumbery, called the death "sudden and unexpected" in a statement to CNN. "His wife, Vicky, and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause," the statement read. "They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

The Seattle, Washington, native is survived by Vicky and three children. Celebrities paid tribute to the late star following the news on social media.

"Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man," Elton John tweeted.

Gavin Rossdale added: "“I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK. GREAT MAN. GREAT BAND. GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX."

Read more reactions below:

Chris Cornell got it right. pic.twitter.com/fn2T8lRD3m — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) May 18, 2017

Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 18, 2017

I'm so shocked to wake up and hear about the sudden passing of Chris Cornell. A quintessential voice of a generation. Praying for his family — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell 💔condolences to @soundgarden & family. We've lost one of the greats. -MF — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017