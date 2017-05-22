Chris Cornell's Funeral Scheduled for Friday in L.A.

Chris Cornell's family and friends will gather to remember the late star at a private funeral in Los Angeles on Friday, May 26, Variety reports.

Cornell, who died at age 52 in Detroit on Thursday, will be flown to California and laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

As previously reported, the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his room at the MGM Grand Hotel after performing at a sold-out concert. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly that his death was ruled a suicide.

Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, release a statement following his passing on Friday, May 19. "Chris’s death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled,” the statement read. "As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second."

The couple tied the knot in 2004 and have two children, Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11. (He also had daughter Lillian, 16, from a previous relationship.) Although his death was ruled a suicide, his family believes that prescription drugs could have contributed to his death.

"Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris — or if any substances contributed to his demise," Cornell’s family attorney Kirk Pasich said in a statement last week. "Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."

