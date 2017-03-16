Chris Evans Credit: Mark Segal

Party like it’s 1999. Chris Evans recalled why the spring of ’99 was one for the books during an interview with Esquire.

The Avengers actor, now 35, was supposed to be a senior in high school that year, but he had doubled up on his classes in the fall semester and graduated early. He even had a permanent acting gig lined up in L.A. in August due to his persistence and dedication the summer beforehand. Evans had nabbed a part on the pilot of Opposite Sex, and the show had gotten picked up.



"I know I'm going to L.A. in August," Evans told the magazine. "So I go home and that spring I would wake up around noon, saunter into high school just to see my buddies, and we'd go get high in the parking lot. I just f--ked off. I lost my virginity that year. 1999 was one of the best years of my life.”

Evans said the year had its low moments, though. After living on the West Coast for about a month, he got a phone call from his parents, who told him they were divorcing. "In my own life, I have a deep connection with my family and the value of those bonds," he said. "I've always loved stories about people who put their families before themselves. It's such a noble endeavor. You can't choose your family, as opposed to friends."

The Captain America star explained that maintaining friends in Los Angeles can be difficult. "You really get to see how friendships are put to the test; it stirs everyone's egos. But if something goes south with a friend, you have the option to say we're not friends anymore,” he said. "Your family — that's your family. Trying to make that system work and trying to make it not just functional but actually enjoyable is a really challenging endeavor, and that's certainly how it is with my family.”

During the interview, Evans also reminisced about the time he embarrassed himself and got starstruck in front of Ben Affleck during an audition for 2007’s Gone Baby Gone. "First thing I say to him: 'Am I going to be OK where I parked?' He was like, 'Where did you park?' I said, 'At a meter.' And he was like, 'Did you put money in the meter?' And I said, 'Yep.' And he says, 'Well, I think you'll be OK,’” Evans recalled. "I was like, 'This is off to a great f--king start.'"

