Sad to see it end. Bachelor host Chris Harrison shared his thoughts about Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell’s decision to call off their engagement during a Tuesday, May 16, interview with iHeartRadio’s ON with Mario Lopez. Listen to what he had to say in the video above!



Harrison, 45, believes continuing their post-Bachelor life on reality television is partially to blame for the couple’s breakup. After they got engaged on the season 20 finale in 2016, Higgins, 29, and Bushnell, 27, went on to star in their own spinoff, Freeform’s Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?.

“I know that they have struggled with the show and then kind of continuing on and doing their reality show and kind of where the show stopped and then where life began,” Harrison said. “So I know they were fighting through a bunch of stuff.”

The TV personality told Lopez that he hadn’t heard about Higgins and Bushnell’s split — which they confirmed to People in a statement on Monday, May 15 — until the Extra host asked him about it. “I’ll reach out to them,” Harrison said. “I’m very sorry to hear that because I do care about them very much.”

The Perfect Letter author also said that he never expected Higgins and Bushnell to part ways. “Apparently I did not see that coming. I love them both,” he said. “They are really two of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show and Ben is a really good friend.”

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the duo frequently clashed. “They don’t get along. She’s told people recently how hard it is,” the source said. "He’s a great guy, but they should split.”

