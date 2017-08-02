Chris Martin Covers Linkin Park’s ‘Crawling’ in Chester Bennington’s Honor

Keeping his memory alive. On the opening night of Coldplay’s North American tour, Chris Martin paid tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who passed away on July 20.

Martin, 40, honored the later rocker, 41, by covering the band’s hit track “Crawling” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday, August 1. The Grammy winner dedicated his heartfelt performance to “anyone who’s missing someone.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

As previously reported, Bennington was found dead at his home in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of L.A. last month. The coroner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

“I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy. We had a fairy-tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” the “In the End” singer’s widow, Talinda, said in an emotional statement to Us Weekly on Friday, July 28. “How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.”

The musician was laid to rest in a private funeral service in Palos Verdes on Saturday, June 29. Many of Bennington’s friends and fellow artists took to social media to offer their condolences and remember the Grammy winner. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has also announced that several worldwide memorial services will be held in Bennington’s honor.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!