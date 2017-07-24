Chris Noth on Mr. Big: I Feel Like We’ve Told All of His Story

Bye, bye, Mr. Big? Chris Noth recently opened up about his famous Sex and the City character — and hinted that there’s no need to reprise the role anytime soon.

"I feel like we told that story," Noth, 62, exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of Manhunt: Unabomber in NYC on Monday, July 17. “I don’t think there’s anything left for me to say about that. I want to tell other stories.”

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Noth played Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest on the HBO hit, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. Fans are still obsessed with Big (real name: John Preston!), but Noth doesn’t mind.

“I accept it. I may not understand it but I accept it. I think they just love the fashion,” the Good Wife alum added to Us. “The thing that I don’t understand is the idea of Mr. Big because – he wasn’t the guy that got away. They were always dance partners. Sometimes they went away for a little while and she had a bunch of other guys and he got married.”

James Devaney/WireImage

Despite their ups and downs, Mr. Big and Carrie eventually tied the knot. (Following a flower bouquet showdown outside the New York Public Library, of course.)

Through the years, Noth had one request for his character. “Humor, man! Don’t make me into this suave guy! Don’t make me into a Trumpesque millionaire,” he joked. “Humor!”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!