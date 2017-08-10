Say what?! Patti Stanger claimed in a new interview that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris still live together despite their recent split.

"OK, so this is really hard because I'm close to them. I'm upset about it," the Million Dollar Matchmaker star, 56, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, August 10, just four days after the former couple announced that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage. "The day it happened I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there. [Pratt] is still living in the house."

Like many fans, Stanger wants the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 38, and the Mom star, 40, to reconcile. "Let's pray it turns around," she said. "I want them to get back together. So, I'm not fixin' them up — I would just be the counselor between them and go, 'What really is the issue here?' Because she's living in the house ... you just don't really say something when they're [still] living in the house [together]."



Pratt and Faris, who share 4-year-old son Jack, announced their separation in a statement shared on their social media accounts late Sunday, August 6. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," they wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Using her matchmaker expertise, Stanger predicted that this may not be the end for the pair. "If [Pratt]'s still in the house, there's hope," she told ET. "If the person doesn't leave the house, there's a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. ... It's just that they don't want to leave each other. There's a lot of best friend factor there. They're very close as BFFs."

In the new issue of Us Weekly, sources exclusively reveal that Pratt's skyrocketing movie career caused "tension" with Faris. "Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn't getting any big jobs," one insider told Us. "She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn."

