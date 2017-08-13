Chris Pratt was spotted out for the first time since announcing his split from Anna Faris, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star has already ditched his wedding ring.

The 38-year-old was seen greeting a friend as he took his son, Jack, who turns 5 this month, to church in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13. Pratt’s gold wedding band was missing from his left hand.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Jurassic World star and Faris, 40, announced on Sunday, August 6, that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt wrote in a Facebook post. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple, who met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, wed in 2009.

Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, who is a friend of the couple, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that the pair are still living together despite their breakup.

“If [Pratt]’s still in the house, there’s hope,” she told ET. “If the person doesn’t leave the house, there’s a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. … It’s just that they don’t want to leave each other. There’s a lot of best friend factor there. They’re very close as BFFs.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly, sources exclusively reveal that Pratt’s massively successful film career caused “tension” with the Mom star. “Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” one insider told Us. “She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.”



