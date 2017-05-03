Mark Seliger for Rolling Stone

Chris Rock says he thought he could get away with cheating on his now ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, because he was the breadwinner. The comedian discussed just that and more while talking candidly about his failed marriage in a new interview with Rolling Stone.



"Getting divorced, you have to f--king start over," he told the magazine. "You get to reset. It's not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down."

And he takes full responsibility for that break. During one of his recent shows on his Alimony Tour, Rolling Stone reports, the actor admitted he was a “piece of s--t” for cheating on his wife of 18 years and said that he thought he could get away with it because he made the money. He now realizes that’s not true.

"That's bulls--t,” Rock said. “That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified. Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down."

Rock and Malaak, who share daughters Zahra and Lola Rock, separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce last year.

Although he candidly admits he cheated with three different woman, Rock doesn’t want to put their divorce on blast.

"It's not fair," he told RS. "I have a mic, she doesn't. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That's not cool. I'm going to have to see her at weddings and graduations."

Since their split, Rock has found love with actress Megalyn Echikunwoke. “I’m dating a girl now," he told Rolling Stone. "She's got her own dough, it's amazing."

