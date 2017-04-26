Chris Soules has been wearing an ankle monitor at home in Arlington, Iowa, since he was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident on Monday, April 24, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Chris has a location-monitoring device on his leg and had to surrender his passport," the insider tells Us, noting this was done because the Bachelor alum, 35, previously "had plans to leave the country."

The source adds that Soules is due in court for his first hearing on Tuesday, May 2. "Chris hasn't left his house yet," the insider tells Us. "His family has been by his side."

As previously reported, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that Soules' pickup truck rear-ended local Kenneth Mosher's tractor, sending both vehicles into a ditch. Soules called 911 shortly after the crash, telling the dispatcher that Mosher, 66, was bleeding from his mouth.

"He doesn't appear to be [breathing]," the reality star told the dispatcher, sounding frantic. However, he added, "I feel a pulse."



Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. in his hometown of Arlington for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident. He posted bail on Tuesday, April 25. Mosher was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In a statement to People, the former Bachelor's spokesperson said that Soules "was devastated to learn" that Mosher had died. "His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family."



