Chrissy Teigen documented her hilarious struggle to zip up her cleavage into a chic long-sleeved jumpsuit in a Snapchat video on Tuesday, April 11.

The clip shows the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model attempting to close the front of her form-fitting hunter green outfit during a fitting. It was going fine until it gets near her chest, and Teigen just can’t get the zipper up over her ample assets.

“Perfect! We got this,” the Cravings cookbook author says at the start of the video. Her friend in the background yells, “We can get it! Keep going!” After tugging on the zipper and squeezing her boobs together, it became clear it just wasn’t going to happen. “No!” Teigen says, giggling.

The Lip Sync Battle host, who is married to John Legend, recently opened up to Refinery29 about how she balances her work and social life with parenting their 11-month-old daughter, Luna. “Some people are lucky enough to have people around them who are able to help. Like, my mom lives with us,” she said. "It’s an incredible experience that I’m able to have, because I can maintain this balance of still having a life, and being a mother, and being a mother with a life, and my life with being a mother.”

She also opened up about overcoming post-partum depression after giving birth in April 2016. “Just know there’s a light on the other side. While I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it,” she said. "Now, I’m able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was. Unfortunately, you can only really do that when you’re out of it. There’s no other way to explain it. And there’s no better feeling than being out of it."

