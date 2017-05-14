Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

Payback! Chrissy Teigen recruited a random stranger to get matching temporary tattoos on Saturday, May 13, in response to John Legend dancing with a female fan during his concert in Miami.

"I'm Chrissy Teigen and you guys get to pick your ultimate henna on my lower back," the Cravings cookbook author, 31, said in a Snapchat video while holding her daughter, Luna, 13 months, and standing outside of a tattoo shop.

Teigen was then seen walking hand-in-hand with a man named Eddie. "John got to dance with a woman at his concert, so Chrissy gets to take one man and hold hands with him," Teigen's off-camera friend said on Snapchat. "John, don't be jealous!"

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Eddie then headed into the shop, where she removed her pants and sat down on a stool to get her henna tattoo, baring her booty in a nude-colored thong. The pair then showed off the finished product, which read, "It's a prank, bruh."

A day earlier, Teigen and Legend, 38, took Luna to the Miami Seaquarium to celebrate the kickoff of his Darkness and Light Tour, which extends through June 30 before heading overseas in September.

