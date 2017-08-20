Chrissy Teigen is not here for your advice. The supermodel hit back at commenters on Sunday, August 20, who criticized her for posing like a ballerina in pointe shoes.

In a video posted on Saturday, August 19, the mom of one wore a dressing gown as she tried to balance on tip-toe in the ballet shoes. She attempted to do a twirl with help from husband John Legend before yelling “F--k!” and dropping down to the soles of her feet.

I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young. I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

“I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young,” she captioned the clip. “I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much.”

She also shared the video on Twitter, joking, “I’m….real good.”

“My feet. Are. So weak. God I love real ballerinas,” she added.

My feet. Are. So weak. God I love real ballerinas. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2017

The video prompted several responses from fans who warned her she could break something by trying to balance on her toes in those uncomfortable shoes without proper training.

“Be extremely careful when on point it’s very easy to break an ankle if you’re not doing it correctly or if you have weak ankles!” one wrote.

“Please be careful. Ballerinas do this for years to work on point,” another commented.

Others thought she did really well for a novice.

“I think the end is especially graceful,” one fan wrote. “The swanlike ‘f--ck’ was spot on.”

Teigen responded with her usual candor.

I get it. I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2017

“I get it,” she tweeted. “I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!