Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She’ll Never Leave Husband John Legend

For Chrissy Teigen, it’s second nature to poke fun at husband John Legend. On social media, the Sports Illustrated cover star has jokingly called him “a huge d--k,” declared he has “zero talent” and feigned embarrassment at his “horrific dancing.”

But she insists she has her reasons. “I try to deprecate him because he’s so perfect,” Teigen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I got very, very lucky.”

Their romance is more than simple chance. In their 10 years together, the parents to 16-month-old Luna have weathered cheating rumors, fertility struggles and Teigen’s terrifying battle with postpartum depression.

“I don’t know who else could put up with all the s--t we are constantly dealing with,” admits the Cravings author, 31. But with the Grammy winner, 38, as her partner, she knows she can handle whatever is thrown her way: “Kids, friends and work are hard, but John is the easiest part of everything.”

Besides, as she jokes to Us, splitting is simply out of the question: “I told him the No. 1 reason we are not getting divorced is because I refuse to see another woman with my baby.”

The duo’s toughest test came after a much-longed-for moment: the April 2016 birth of daughter Luna. “I lost all interest in everything,” recalls Teigen, who relied on IVF treatments after struggling for years to get pregnant. “I couldn’t get out of bed. I kept all my pajamas in the pantry because I didn’t want to go upstairs.”

Wasting away on the couch, she skipped out on date nights and nearly stopped eating. And though she felt herself spiraling, Teigen was scared to speak up. Noting a nanny was on hand at their $14 million, five-bedroom Beverly Hills home, she said, “It’s really hard to know how privileged you are and still feel frustrated, angry and lonely. It makes you feel like more of a b---h.”

Her misery took a toll on Legend. “It’s a struggle to be a good partner and help,” the singer tells Us. “I think the key for us was finally understanding what was happening and getting help.”

Clarity arrived during the holidays. “Sitting with John, our doctor pulled out this book and was like, ‘Do you have these feelings? Would you be happier tomorrow if you didn’t wake up?’” says Teigen. “And yes, I probably would be. That’s a big deal! I didn’t realize how bad it was until I was out of it.”

Now nearly a year past her darkest days — “there was no light, no way of seeing myself out” — Teigen is ready to chance diving back in. “Now I know how to catch it quicker,” she says. “In a sick parent way, I’d honestly feel bad having this pregnancy be enjoyable start to finish, knowing that it happened with Luna.”

But this round will be different. Frozen boy embryos are ready to be harvested and Legend — on his Darkness and Light tour through November — says they’re ready for their son “soon,” adding, “Hopefully we’ll have even more in the future.”

Teigen is game. “How would I not want to expand my family with this beautiful -person?” she gushes to Us. “He’s just everything.”

