Sorry, babe! Chrissy Teigen skipped the 2017 Billboard Music Awards (and therefore her husband John Legend's performance) to see Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas. If you missed the awards show, like Teigen, you can catch up by watching the highlights in the video above!

Marcus Owen/startraksphoto.com

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, took to Snapchat on Sunday, May 21, to share a series of videos of herself and a group of girlfriends heading to the strip show, which is based on Channing Tatum's blockbuster films. "Hello, ladies! What are we doing? Magic Mike, baby!" Teigen said before bursting into laughter.

On their way to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Teigen and her friends came across a male blow-up doll laying on the floor in the hallway of their hotel. "What the f--k is..." Teigen asked as she picked up the sex toy. "Um, he has a pee-pee!"

Earlier in the day, the Cravings cookbook author wrote on Twitter that she planned to spend the evening with her sister, Tina, and her niece, both of whom live in Vegas. "Hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress," Teigen wrote before assuring fans that she still planned to tune in to the awards show.



John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

A few miles away, Legend shared the Billboard stage at Sin City's T-Mobile Arena with country duo Florida Georgia Line, combining their songs "Surefire" and "H.O.L.Y." into a stripped-down medley.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!