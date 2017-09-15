Not having it. Chrissy Teigen was quick to respond to a magazine’s report that her marriage with John Legend was in trouble. The model took to Instagram on Thursday, September 14, to defend her family against a magazine that said the couple was “on the brink of splitting.”

It was reported earlier this week that the pair “are having real marriage problems,” so Teigen, 31, posted a photo of the publication’s cover on her page slamming the report.



Oh in touch go fuck yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

The Lip Sync Battle host and her husband celebrated their four-year anniversary on Thursday and Teigen shared an adorable photo on Instagram with the Grammy winner, writing: “Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary ❤️”



Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary ❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

The "Love Me Now" singer also posted a photo of them all dressed up for their date night, writing, “Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply.”

Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply. A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

The Oscar winner spoke to Cosmopolitan in August about their marriage. "I don’t want to present myself as the 'perfect spouse' and I don’t want to present our relationship as the 'perfect relationship' because I don’t think anybody meets that definition,” he said. "I think it’s too much pressure to put on anyone.”



"I don’t mind being known as somebody who’s devoted to their wife,” Legend, 38, told the magazine. "I am devoted to Chrissy. And when I write about [my commitment to her], it’s me being authentic.”



He noted: "I think it should be cool to be a good partner, a good spouse, a good father, and/or a good parent. If I’m one of the people who helps make that cooler, I think that’s great."

The beloved couple first met on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video in 2007 and tied the knot in a ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013. Since then, the pair became parents to their daughter Luna, 1, in April 2016.



