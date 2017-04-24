Bad hair day! Chrissy Teigen reminded Us that even stars have days when they roll around on the kitchen floor crying over annoying beauty problems.

The social media queen, 31, shared a series of Snapchats of herself squirming on the ground while her assistant tried to help her take out her hair extensions. The model wore a white one-piece swimsuit while her friend tugged at her head.

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

“Ugh, cut it!” Teigen cried out in frustration, to which her assistant replied, “I’m doing the best I can!”

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

The duo continued to work on the extensions, and the Cravings cookbook author, who shares a 12-month-old daughter, Luna, with husband John Legend, joked that she needs a new right-hand woman. “Now hiring a new assistant to take my hair out, because this one sucks!” Teigen said.

After a long battle with the faux hair, the extensions were successfully removed. The Lip Sync Battle host showed off her natural, shoulder-length locks in a Snapchat video, saying, “If you watched my previous three snaps you know I’m in dire need of an assistant, so be sure to send all your applications to me here. Be sure and call my old assistant to apply to be my new assistant at this number.” The assistant added, “1-800-F--K- OFF.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!