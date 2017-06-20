No topic is off limits for Chrissy Teigen! The model is perfectly comfortable spilling details on her private life, so Us Weekly rounded up five times she got a bit too personal. Watch the video above to see Teigen’s most candid TMI moments!

The Cravings cookbook author, 31, recently made headlines for opening up to Marie Claire magazine about her sex life with husband John Legend. “John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole,’” she recalled. "And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.”



Marcus Owen/startraksphoto.com

Teigen didn’t seem to regret dishing on the intimate convo and even confirmed via Twitter that Brooklyn Decker was the pal on the double date. The Lip Sync Battle host later tweeted, “So happy to share my @marieclaire cover!!! It’s more than just buttholes, I swear.”

Another time she made Us (and Legend) blush — when she revealed in a 2015 Extra interview that the most public place she’s ever had sex with the “All of You” singer was “probably the Obama thing.” Legend, 38, was left speechless and changed the topic, saying, “We’re not going to discuss that.”



Jeff Vespa/WireImage

It was nearly a year later that the couple finally clarified Teigen’s statement during What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It wasn’t at the White House, to be clear,” Legend said. “It was at a campaign event that we happened to be at.”

When Cohen tried to compliment them on their adventurous sex life, Teigen revealed, “This was a long time ago.” The Grammy winner added that it was during Obama’s 2008 campaign.

Watch the video above to see more times Teigen gave us TMI!

