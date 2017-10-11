Christina Applegate revealed she underwent surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes. The Bad Moms star opened up to TODAY.com in an interview published Wednesday, October 11, about recently having the procedure in order to prevent another cancer diagnosis.

“You're the first person I'm telling this. Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed,” Applegate, 45, revealed. “My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That’s how I’ve taken control of everything."

She added: "It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table. Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus.” In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, which caused a complete lifestyle change, especially in regards to her diet and keeping stress levels down.

“The first thing is to be really diligent about what you’re putting into your body, as far as what kind of food you’re eating. Organic is expensive. I get that. I don’t want to alienate anyone who can’t pay for that,” the Anchorman actress said. “But maybe skip your morning latte and get organic vegetables for the week. Try to stay away from the foods that are filled with chemicals. Be a little more diligent and carve out as much of the bad stuff that you can.”

She continued, “The other big killer is stress. That’s a hard thing to say to people especially right now. We’re living in a bizarre time. We’re bombarded by what’s going on in our world. Breathe deeper. That’s a big one for me. I used to be a stressed out person. I’m not anymore. I try to find the lining in everything in life.”

The Sweetest Thing actress founded Right Action for Women in 2008 to help women pay for their breast cancer (BRCA) gene tests, which is a blood test to check for their chances of getting breast cancer and ovarian cancer. The actress has been a stay-at-home mom to her daughter Sadie, 6, with husband Martyn LeNoble, for the last two years and is already making sure her child leads a healthy lifestyle to protect her in the future.

“The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high. I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods. I try to keep her stress levels down,” she admitted, revealing that the 6-year-old is a vegetarian. “I’m doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she’ll have to start getting tested. Hopefully, by then there will be advancements. It breaks my heart to think that’s a possibility.”

“I feel good. I keep my life really simple. I’m very fortunate right now to have that freedom to not work. I love being my daughter’s mother and being 24/7 here with her, doing what I need to do, making her meals, taking her to soccer,” Applegate added. “That is my job. I love my life right now. I’ve been very fortunate to be able to take a minute and it’s been wonderful.”

