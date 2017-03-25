Christina El Moussa attends All-Star Chef Classic in Los Angeles, California (March 11, 2017). Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage

Don’t you dare cross this mommy. Christina El Moussa hit back at mommy shamers in a post to Instagram on Saturday, March 25, calling out fans who questioned her decision to do a photo shoot with her daughter in matching swimsuits.

“Our first slumber party!! ... 6 kids, a dog and 2 moms,” she captioned a fun photo of the kids playing in an above-ground pool in the backyard. “So fun, crazy, but so fun ... @caraclarknutrition ... love you always ❤️🙌🏼 *sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it's cali people it's what we do*”

The last statement was a dig at haters who had criticized the 33-year-old Flip or Flop star’s previous Instagram post, of herself and her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, wearing matching purple two-piece swimsuits.



Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶 Click link in my bio!! 👙🍩 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Many of the HGTV star's fans also quickly jumped to her defense after the controversy erupted. “I honestly don't watch show but I came here after reading about the ‘photo’ expecting to see some wretched mom and what I see is a happy girl and her puppy and her mom is cool enough to play matchy matchy!” one user commented. “This is great! You guys post 80 more!!! Moms wear bikinis 👙 too!”

Added another: “Great picture and I love your cute little French bulldog! This is definitely not inappropriate I think it's awesome don't pay attention to the haters!”

On Wednesday, El Moussa also made headlines for a different reason: A source confirmed to Us Weekly that she and hockey player Nate Thompson are currently dating.

“She’s very into him and it’s super new,” the source told Us. El Moussa’s rep, Cassandra Zebisch, told Us that the pair are “just friends.”

