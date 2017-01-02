2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows. A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children... their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel.❤. May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all. 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:54am PST

A time for new beginnings. Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa looked back on an eventful year in a reflective Instagram post December 31. PHOTOS: Celebrity Splits of 2016 “2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows,” the HGTV star, who announced her separation from estranged husband Tarek El Moussa on December 12, captioned a photo collage of family moments with her ex and their children Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 16 months. “A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children … their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel. “May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all,” she added.

Latest Content

The exes have both moved on and have dated other people since their split, they revealed in a separate statement last month. Christina, 33, is reportedly dating contractor Gary Anderson. Tarek, meanwhile, reportedly briefly dated their ex-nanny, Alyssa Logan, TMZ reported.

The couple’s decision to end their marriage came after a scary incident involving Tarek, 35, and a gun at their home, which was witnessed by Anderson. As previously reported by Us, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department told Us Weekly that law enforcement officers responded to a call about a "possible suicidal male with a gun” at the real estate agents’ home on May 23. In their statement announcing the separation, the reality stars called the incident “an unfortunate misunderstanding."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



