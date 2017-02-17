Keeping it professional? Christina El Moussa said via Instagram that filming Flip or Flop alongside her estranged husband, Tarek, has been a “breeze” despite their nasty ongoing divorce.

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny... all around amazing guys... filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny... all around amazing guys... filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv,” Christina, 33, captioned a group photo on Instagram on Wednesday, February 15, with her ex and fellow colleagues.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

As previously reported, the reality couple called it quits after seven years of marriage after they got into an explosive fight which was made public this past December. The Orange County Sheriff's Department told Us that 11 deputies were called to the real estate agents' home in May 2016 in response to a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." Tarek later told authorities that he brought the gun with him “for safety because of mountain lions and rattlesnakes in the area” and that he just needed to “blow off some steam.”

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the former couple said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage. During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Tarek, 35, and Christina are the parents of daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 15 months.

“The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids," they previously said. "We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!