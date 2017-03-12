Moving forward! Christina El Moussa opened up about her now-amicable relationship with ex Tarek El Moussa in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, March 11.

"Honestly, I'm doing really good. I'm in a really good place," the Flip or Flop star, 33, told the outlet. "The kids are really happy, they're healthy, Tarek and I are in a good spot. We have a lot of things that we're working on, cool things coming in the future, so we're just looking forward."



Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

As Us Weekly previously reported, Tarek, 35, filed for divorce from Christina in January after seven years of marriage. The news came a month after the former couple announced they were separating in the aftermath of a May 2016 fight at their home in Orange County, California. They've since continued to work together and film season 7 of their HGTV series.

"We have an amazing crew. They are like the funnest, funniest guys, and they just keep everything super upbeat and light," Christina told ET. "Tarek and I have worked together about 10 years, and we're going to continue to work together. We're getting along really, really well right now."

She continued, "I think, honestly, it's just like letting go of past resentment and living in the future, and remembering that kids are the priority. And we are going to be in each other's lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on."

Amid their once-messy divorce, the real estate agents have been coparenting their two children, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 18-month-old son Brayden. "We both put the kids first. We just decided to really get on the same page and both make sure we're doing the best we can," Christina told the site. "They are the biggest joy in my life and they are just happy, fun, amazing kids."

Tarek exclusively told Us last month that he has "totally moved on" from Christina and that they are trying to stay amicable for the sake of their kids. "There haven't been fights. We have fifty-fifty custody now," he told Us. "She's a great mom and I like to think I'm a great dad. Sometimes she or I will say, 'I need them for an extra day or two.' We're both flexible."

