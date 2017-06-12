Christina Grimmie's Family Thanks Fans One Year After Her Death

Christina Grimmie's family issued a statement to her fans on Sunday, June 11, one year after the singer's death.

"We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina's legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy," read the statement, which was posted on Twitter. "Your prayers, love, encouragement and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative. We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you. Thank you for your support!"

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The late star died at age 22 when she was shot twice while signing autographs at the Plaza Live theater in Orlando, Florida, on June 10, 2016. Kevin Loibl, the 27-year-old assailant, then turned the gun on himself.

Grimmie appeared on season 6 of The Voice in 2014. In April, Adam Levine paid tribute to her during the NBC show when he performed the Beatles' "Hey Jude."

"God, I loved her so much," Levine, 38, told the crowd. "I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her. It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you."

