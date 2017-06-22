Has she loved him for a thousand years? Christina Perri is engaged to her boyfriend, Paul Costabile. The "Jar of Hearts" singer announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday, June 21.

"Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes!" the 30-year-old wrote.

Perri went on to show off her new diamond ring in an Instagram post. Costabile, meanwhile, shared a sweet photo of the couple on his own personal account.

"I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago," the entertainment reporter wrote via Instagram. "I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!"

Earlier this month, Perri gushed over her husband-to-be as they celebrated his birthday. "Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life @paulcostabile!" she captioned a black-and-white Instagram pic of them on June 1.



