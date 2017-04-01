What a way to welcome baby! Ciara’s star-studded, co-ed baby shower with husband Russell Wilson featured plenty of flower crowns and an all-white color scheme, and the images the “Love Sex Magic” singer shared via Instagram are simply stunning.

The 31-year-old mama posted several images from the fun L.A.-based fête, including a portrait taken by photographer Daniel Mogg showing the singer with a gorgeous white-and-pink flower crown poised atop her head.



“#BabyWilson Baby Shower. Loved My Flower Crown ❤️ 📷 @djmogg,” she captioned the shot. In the image, Ciara stunned in minimal makeup with her long blonde locks worn down and straight around her shoulders. In another image, the “I Bet” singer showed off her all-white eyelet gown, showing off her silhouette against the sun.

Ciara also excitedly shared an image of herself with her closest family and gals (all donning flower crowns, of course), with the caption, “Truly Grateful For My Girls ❤️ 👶🏽.”

It was the last photo of the series that she shared that garnered the most “likes,” however. In it, she and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 28, both had huge smiles on their faces as they each held onto one of Future Jr.’s hands. The 2-year-old tot looked thrilled to be strolling through the grass with his mom and step-dad (his father is Ciara’s ex, rapper Future.)

Earlier this month, Ciara told Harper’s Bazaar that Future Jr. is excited to meet his sibling, and has a funny way of showing it.

“He’ll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby,’” Ciara told the publication. “‘Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. OK, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.’ Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.”

