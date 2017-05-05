It's over. Claire Holt's husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce on April 27, one day before the estranged couple's first wedding anniversary.

According to court documents, Kaplan cited irreconcilable differences and listed the separation date as April 24, E! News reports. The Originals alum, 28, filed a response through her attorney one week later and cited the split date as April 27.

Kristin Murphy/Getty Images for Operation Smile

The Australian actress announced in July 2015 that the pair were engaged, one year after quitting The Vampire Diaries spinoff. As previously reported, she decided to leave the series, which filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and New Orleans, to spend more time with her family.

Holt and Kaplan went on to tie the knot in April 2016. "Mr and Mrs Kaplan," she captioned an Instagram photo of the newlyweds kissing at the time. "Thank you to our beautiful families for making the day so special."

The Aquarius star explained why she kept their nuptial details private in an interview with TV Week. "I think there's something really sacred about keeping that moment to yourselves," she said that June. "We just got married in front of our families… We had the best day!"

