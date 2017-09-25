Amid Corey Bohan’s divorce from Audrina Patridge, the BMX pro will not be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s office on charges of domestic violence due to a lack of evidence, Us Weekly can confirm.



As previously reported, the Hills alum, 32, filed for divorce from Bohan on Wednesday, September 20, two days after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Patridge claimed that Bohan was violent with her on several occasions.

"[Bohan] has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous of my work and travel schedule," Patridge claimed in the documents. "His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him. When we are apart he texts me obsessively, rattling my nerves and making it difficult for me to concentrate on my work commitments."

Patridge also alleged that Bohan became physically violent with her in the presence of their 14-month-old daughter, Kirra. "[He] locked the door and pushed me back with [Kirra] in my arms. … He started punching and hitting himself on the head. Then he punched a hole in our bedroom door," Patridge said. "I was very frightened and started screaming and covered Kirra's eyes and ears, but she started crying and screaming."

Bohan has yet to publicly address the allegations, though a source exclusively told Us, "Corey is denying everything.”

The former couple, who have been on-and-off since 2008, wed in an intimate Hawaii wedding in November 2016. A source recently told Us exclusively that the couple's differences had a hand in driving them apart. "Audrina is an incredible mother and loving person and it's unfortunate it's come to this," the insider explains. "They just come from different family cultures with different ways of seeing things."

In the wake of their split, Patridge has been leaning on her family. “Audrina was staying with her parents in Orange County," an insider told Us on Monday, September 25. "But has been moving around staying with other family members too.”

Still, as the two continue to sort out their divorce, a source tells Us that many of their material possessions will not be disputed. “There is a prenup in place that should protect her financially,” the source says. “She owns the house.”

