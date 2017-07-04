She's back! Corinne Olympios made her return to social media on Monday, July 3, after taking a break in the wake of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal.

The Bachelor season 21 villain, 24, shared a selfie on Snapchat that included filters that gave her an angelic glow and a halo of stars. There was also a waving hand emoji in the upper corner.

On Tuesday, July 4, the reality TV personality shared another photo on Snapchat, this time holiday themed. In the snap, Olympios pouts at the camera while wearing a headband featuring two American flags, and again uses the halo of stars filter.

As previously reported, production on Bachelor in Paradise was shut down days after filming began in Mexico in June. After contestants Olympios and DeMario Jackson allegedly got hot and heavy as cameras rolled, a producer filed a claim of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Warner Bros., the production company behind the hit summer reality show, immediately launched an investigation.

"The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our No. 1 concern," Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

Olympios claimed in a statement to Us on June 14 that she "was a victim" and had "little memory" of what happened. Meanwhile, Jackson told Us in a statement that his character had been assassinated, and that he'd be "taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared."

On June 20, Warner Bros. announced that it had completed its investigation and found no evidence of misconduct, and that production on the season would resume.

Olympios' team also conducted its own investigation into the scandal. The reality personality said in a statement to Us that while she was "happy about the changes that have been made" to the show, she would not be returning to finish filming the season.

Multiple sources also told Us that Jackson would not return to the show.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 4, was originally scheduled to premiere on August 8.

