She’s ready to Corinne again! Corinne Olympios opened up about her mindset after sharing her side of the story about the Bachelor in Paradise scandal and revealed whether she would ever give things another shot with Nick Viall.

The Bachelor alum said it was relief to explain herself during a sit-down interview with Chris Harrison that aired during the August 29 episode of the ABC summer show. "I’m just really glad that it’s all kind of unfolding, that people are seeing the bigger picture, as opposed to just like ‘media scandal in Paradise.’ I’m really happy that everyone’s moving past it now,” she told The Daily Beast in an interview published on Tuesday, September 5. “It’s honestly like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I was so nervous, I was afraid that there would be even more backlash, but I’m really glad that it’s done.”



The rumors made things worse for Olympios. “I never thought it would be like this,” she said. “It’s never easy, especially for my friends and family, seeing this stuff in the media — they’ll see something in an article and be like, ‘Is this true? What’s true, what’s not true?’ It was just really hard because I was trying to keep myself OK and also keep my close friends and family OK at the same time.”

Although things didn’t work out on Paradise, the single reality starlet, who first made a splash during Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, said she doesn’t see herself getting back together with Viall. “No probably not, honestly,” she said of rekindling things with the former software salesman, who recently ended his engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi. “We’re friends! I love the guy, but just as friends.”



Now, Olympios is focusing on an upcoming scripted show about “dating in this millennial world we’re in" that she’s creating with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days producer Christine Peters. “I think people just get so worked up about creating, like, dating pages, or … I feel like it just becomes such a topic of conversation, like, ‘Oh my God, who are you dating? What kind of guy are you going to date? Does this person even look like their picture?’” she said. "I just feel like there are so many questions and new ways of dating, so it’s comical in itself."

She added that she’s still healing, too. ”I’m really just taking my time to be with friends and family, to heal, and just really working on myself,” she shared. “I’m just gonna keep doing all this great stuff, I’m not going to stop, I’m going to keep doing what I love, and I trust myself to lead me to the right path.”

