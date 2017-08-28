Showing support. After Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas cities such as Houston and Corpus Christi with deadly and severe flooding, country singer Chris Young stepped up to help hurricane victims. According to The New York Times, at least five people have died and more than a dozen are injured thus far.



The 32-year-old singer and songwriter donated $100,000 of his own money and set up a GoFundMe, with a goal of $500,000, to benefit the Red Cross relief. “As you all know, Texas was hit by Hurricane Harvey which made landfall as a category four hurricane —the largest hurricane to hit the area in decades,” he explained in the campaign video on Sunday, August 27. “Port Aransas, Rockport, Corpus Christi, Houston and so many other places are going to be dealing with so much damage and loss of life for a long time to come.”

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

“I have friends and family there and I'm fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the areas that was hardest hit by winds and flooding, but that's the least of my concerns,” he continued. “I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors — and I want to help. I’m starting this GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help everyone in Texas that has been affected by this hurricane.”



Kevin Hart also pledged his support, donating $25,000 for hurricane relief, and challenged fellow celebrities The Rock, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and more to do the same.



No word if Queen Bey donated to her home state, but she did share a message of support on social media.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Other celebrities urged their followers to get involved and shared how they’re giving back. Amy Schumer also encouraged her followers to donate to the Red Cross.



A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Former Bachelor and Arlington native Sean Lowe volunteered to help out with evacuation efforts.



Anyone in the dallas area have a small boat I can take to Houston to help with evacuations? I'll pay for the rental. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

Drake said he was sending prayers and working with local relief groups with Future.



We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Texas native Eva Longoria shared that “everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our hearts and capacity to help.”



You can help hurricane relief efforts by donating to Young’s GoFundMe, or by texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross or texting UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

