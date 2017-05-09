Miami-Dade Corrections

A husband and wife were arrested in Miami on Monday, May 8, after they allegedly posed as Adele's longtime manager to obtain free concert tickets and memorabilia, the Miami Herald reports.

Justin Jackson and Angel Lii were busted by detectives who say they used the name of Adele's manager, Jonathan Dickins, in an attempt to get comped tickets to see Kendrick Lamar's performance at Miami's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival.

The incident is the latest in a series of alleged attempted scams by the couple. In the past year, officials say they've used false email addresses to contact reps for musicians including Rihanna, Usher, Drake, Katy Perry, Chris Brown and Pharrell Williams to ask for free tickets and merchandise.

"Mr. Dickins has finally breathed a sigh of relief and hopes this fraud against him will stop once and for all," the manager's attorney, Brian Bieber, told the outlet. "The defendants did consistently leave a blueprint of their fraud for the detectives to find."

Miami-Dade authorities have been investigating the couple for more than a year, since Dickins first reported the scam. Over the weekend, detective Steven Kaufman posed as a production manager and told Jackson he could pick up the free tickets to Lamar's show at Bayfront Park in Miami. When Jackson and Lii arrived, they were detained by police.

Jackson previously served two years in prison for posing as Madonna's manager and convincing a New York boutique to loan him $2.4 million in jewelry in 2007. He later sold the jewelry to a Florida pawn shop.

Jackson and Lii face grand theft and identify theft charges for their latest scam, according to the Miami Herald.

